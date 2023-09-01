McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.50. The stock had a trading volume of 894,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,664. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.05. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,461 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,814 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

