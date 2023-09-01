Melanie Susan Cibik Sells 13,000 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total transaction of $5,491,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,533,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $420.44. The company had a trading volume of 268,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,629. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.05. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $448.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $500.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

