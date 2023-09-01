Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP) Trading Up 0.6%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.84 and last traded at $23.75. Approximately 3,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

