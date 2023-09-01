Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,043.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million.

Mesoblast Stock Up 12.6 %

MESO stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $262.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair lowered shares of Mesoblast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mesoblast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

Institutional Trading of Mesoblast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. EWA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 24,336 shares in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

