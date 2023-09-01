Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00006170 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $34.34 million and approximately $77,295.59 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,063,639 coins and its circulating supply is 21,586,721 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

