MetisDAO Price Tops $11.59 on Major Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $51.75 million and approximately $881,056.75 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $11.59 or 0.00044950 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 11.56692893 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $889,003.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

