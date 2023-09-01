Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $23,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $6.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,219.60. 72,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,430. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,269.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,381.02.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

