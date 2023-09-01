Midas (MIDAS) Price Tops $1.36

Midas (MIDAS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Midas has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $81.20 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Midas token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00005018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Midas has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Midas

Midas (MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official website is midas.investments.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.35967591 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

