Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.36

Shares of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.36 and traded as low as $0.24. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 38,600 shares changing hands.

Midwest Energy Emissions Trading Down 9.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

Get Midwest Energy Emissions alerts:

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry in the United States and internationally. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control with solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.