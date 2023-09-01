Mirror Protocol (MIR) Market Cap Hits $1.03 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $145,869.35 worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mirror Protocol’s official website is mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Mirror Protocol is a decentralized platform for creating and trading synthetic assets that track the price of real-world assets. It was created by a team of developers led by Do Kwon, the CEO of Terraform Labs. Mirror Protocol is primarily used for trading synthetic assets on its platform, allowing users to gain exposure to real-world assets without actually owning them. The platform also allows users to participate in governance and liquidity provision by staking MIR tokens.”

