MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Trading Down 0.3%

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €27.81 ($30.23) and last traded at €27.97 ($30.40). 88,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 153,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.06 ($30.50).

The stock has a market capitalization of $955.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 887.68, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €22.50.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

