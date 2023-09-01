Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.02 and last traded at $13.98. 583,543 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 246% from the average session volume of 168,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

Murata Manufacturing Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Murata Manufacturing alerts:

Murata Manufacturing’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, October 2nd. The 1.5-1 split was announced on Monday, October 2nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 2nd.

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Devices and Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.