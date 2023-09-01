MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd Sells 864,200 Shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA)

MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd trimmed its stake in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864,200 shares during the period. HH&L Acquisition makes up about 0.0% of MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd owned about 4.22% of HH&L Acquisition worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 39.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HH&L Acquisition alerts:

HH&L Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HHLA stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.54. 856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,611. HH&L Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.76 million, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40.

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.