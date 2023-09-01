My DeFi Pet One Day Trading Volume Hits $181,637.99 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $895,284.91 and $181,637.99 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003137 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007428 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.