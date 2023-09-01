Nano 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.68 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Nano has a total market capitalization of $84.09 million and $14.68 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,800.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00244215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.64 or 0.00773766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00015022 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.82 or 0.00545803 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00059637 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00119946 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.