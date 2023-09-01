Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.19 and last traded at $28.97. 71,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 126,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Nippon Telegraph and Telephone alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.18.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $22.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.