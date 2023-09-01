Norinchukin Bank The Buys 30,549 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,549 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The owned about 0.23% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $25,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on JKHY. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.08.
Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $157.46. The stock had a trading volume of 121,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $202.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.28.
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.43%.
Jack Henry & Associates Profile
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jack Henry & Associates
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.