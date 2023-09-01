Norinchukin Bank The Buys 30,549 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,549 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The owned about 0.23% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $25,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on JKHY. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.08.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $157.46. The stock had a trading volume of 121,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $202.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.28.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

