Norinchukin Bank The Has $18.17 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 484,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,513 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Rollins were worth $18,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Rollins during the first quarter worth approximately $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,580,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of Rollins stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.21. 424,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,676. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.93 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

