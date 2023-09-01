Norinchukin Bank The Has $21.80 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The owned approximately 0.11% of STERIS worth $21,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 309.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1,104.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Up 0.5 %

STE traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.68. 123,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.71. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STERIS

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.