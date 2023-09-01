Norinchukin Bank The Raises Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 648,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up 1.0% of Norinchukin Bank The’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Norinchukin Bank The owned about 0.11% of Amphenol worth $53,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.8% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 114,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 11.1% in the first quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,855,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,508,000 after acquiring an additional 185,447 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,581,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.49. 954,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.54. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.