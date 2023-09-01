Norinchukin Bank The Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,942 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $18,897,320,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $268,923,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.22 on Friday, hitting $414.86. The stock had a trading volume of 957,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,886. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $417.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $396.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $390.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MA

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,431 shares of company stock worth $160,930,754 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.