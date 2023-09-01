Objective Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,093 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.80. 5,554,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,874,046. The firm has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

