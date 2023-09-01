Objective Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Objective Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.58. 326,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,471. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $286.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

