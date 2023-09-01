Objective Capital Management LLC Has $183,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Objective Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRA. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 59.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth $71,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $123,000.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FRA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.57. 77,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,538. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.