Objective Capital Management LLC Has $183,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Objective Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRA. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 59.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth $71,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $123,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.57. 77,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,538. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

