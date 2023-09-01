Objective Capital Management LLC Invests $276,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,330 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,907,222. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.77.

Shares of TSLA traded down $11.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.54. The company had a trading volume of 88,352,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,531,219. The stock has a market cap of $782.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.27. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $313.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

