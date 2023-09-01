Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.35

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 384936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Obsidian Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $591.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

