OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires Shares of 417,875 Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 417,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,538,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.36% of Privia Health Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,811,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,996,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth about $19,716,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.49. 241,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,834. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.78. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.34 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 2.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $454,914.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,546,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,002,557.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $454,914.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,546,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,002,557.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $380,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,173.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,661 shares of company stock worth $12,698,216 in the last ninety days. 44.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. SVB Securities increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRVA

About Privia Health Group

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.