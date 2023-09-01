OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 48,200 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.14% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JBGS. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 21.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 339.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBGS traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. 530,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,427. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.72 and a beta of 1.00.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -360.00%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

