OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $9.81 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $9,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC increased its stake in BCE by 21.7% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,056 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in BCE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in BCE by 36.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in BCE by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,400,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,630,000 after acquiring an additional 273,784 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in BCE by 1.3% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 17,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.52. 1,157,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,625. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average of $44.93. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $49.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.59.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). BCE had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

