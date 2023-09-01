OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $956,000 Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $69,385,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,470,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,477,000 after purchasing an additional 927,480 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 993.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,697,000 after purchasing an additional 620,408 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after purchasing an additional 600,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,151,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,231,000 after acquiring an additional 402,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DXC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

DXC Technology Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:DXC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.09. 880,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,962. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.94.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

