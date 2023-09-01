OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $3.43 Million in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 32,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $838,367,000 after acquiring an additional 120,161 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $617,300,000 after acquiring an additional 53,842 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $578,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ross Stores by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,790,945.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,866,163.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,441. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $121.33. 744,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,516. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $122.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on ROST. UBS Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

