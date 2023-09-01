OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 339,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,343,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.98. The stock had a trading volume of 196,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,739. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.90. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $117.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CORT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $85,899.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,466 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

