OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases Shares of 4,100 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLIC. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on KLIC. Craig Hallum cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,170. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.39. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $190.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,600. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

