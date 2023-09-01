OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Raises Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,317,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,100 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Brookfield worth $75,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $98,329,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $732,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $220,252,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $21,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. CSFB reduced their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Brookfield Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BN traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,815. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 379.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average is $32.51.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 311.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

