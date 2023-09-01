OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 1,731,491 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,731,491 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $43,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TD traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.68. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.09%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

