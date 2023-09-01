OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes $2.15 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

CHRW traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.41. 589,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,462. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $116.77.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

