OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes $5.26 Million Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the third quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 189.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 149.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,687 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.13. 163,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.49. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.3789 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.19%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

