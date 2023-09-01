Ontology Gas Reaches One Day Volume of $1.12 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Ontology Gas token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000803 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology Gas has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $73.21 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology Gas Token Profile

Ontology Gas’ genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,350,958 tokens. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io.

Ontology Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

