Oxen Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,257.45 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Oxen has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0746 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $16,257.45 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,814.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00244065 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.33 or 0.00772154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00015012 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.86 or 0.00545651 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00059693 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00119874 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,525,121 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

