Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS) vs. Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS) and Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Oxus Acquisition and Conagra Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Conagra Brands 0 7 4 0 2.36

Conagra Brands has a consensus target price of $38.08, indicating a potential upside of 29.89%. Given Conagra Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Conagra Brands is more favorable than Oxus Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Oxus Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conagra Brands has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and Conagra Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -$300,000.00 ($0.08) -137.25 Conagra Brands $12.28 billion 1.14 $683.60 million $1.42 20.65

Conagra Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Oxus Acquisition. Oxus Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Conagra Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and Conagra Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -0.33% Conagra Brands 5.57% 15.19% 5.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Oxus Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Conagra Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Oxus Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Conagra Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Conagra Brands beats Oxus Acquisition on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxus Acquisition

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on targets in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions. Oxus Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature-controlled food products through various retail channels. The International segment offers food products in various temperature states through retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers branded and customized food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for restaurants and other foodservice establishments. The company sells its products under the Birds Eye, Marie Callender's, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Reddi-wip, Angie's, BOOMCHICKAPOP, Duke's, Earth Balance, Gardein, and Frontera brands. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

