P3 Health Partners (PIII) and Its Rivals Financial Survey

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) is one of 32 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare P3 Health Partners to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.6% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for P3 Health Partners and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50 P3 Health Partners Competitors 10 158 310 0 2.63

Earnings and Valuation

P3 Health Partners presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.85%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 109.04%. Given P3 Health Partners’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe P3 Health Partners is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.14 billion -$270.13 million 0.00 P3 Health Partners Competitors $1.69 billion -$102.87 million 22.81

P3 Health Partners’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than P3 Health Partners. P3 Health Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -10.92% -2,471.27% 33.63% P3 Health Partners Competitors -163.10% -230.92% -18.53%

Risk & Volatility

P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners’ rivals have a beta of 1.50, meaning that their average stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

P3 Health Partners rivals beat P3 Health Partners on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

