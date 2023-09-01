Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Pasofino Gold Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$23.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.50.

Pasofino Gold Company Profile

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire a 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019.

