Paul Darren Grasby Sells 14,942 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Darren Grasby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

On Monday, June 5th, Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.45. 54,784,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,621,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5,283.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.