Paul Darren Grasby Sells 14,942 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Paul Darren Grasby also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 5th, Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
AMD stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.45. 54,784,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,621,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5,283.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18.
Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
