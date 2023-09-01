Peruvian Metals (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.04. Peruvian Metals shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 68,000 shares traded.
Peruvian Metals Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.
Peruvian Metals Company Profile
Peruvian Metals Corp. engages in the processing and acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru. The company holds 100% interests in the Panteria phorphyry gold-copper project that consists of 15 mineral concessions covering an area of 7,204 hectares in south central Peru; and the Mansa Musa project, a gold-silver bearing project consisting of 10 concessions totaling 6,900 hectares situated in the Department of Huancavelica.
