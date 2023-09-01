Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $375.91

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 375.91 ($4.74) and traded as low as GBX 366.12 ($4.62). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 375.60 ($4.73), with a volume of 478,171 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PETS shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.42) to GBX 480 ($6.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PETS

Pets at Home Group Stock Performance

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 373.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 375.92. The firm has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,892.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56.

(Get Free Report)

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.