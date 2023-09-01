Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Trading Down 0.8%

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. 9,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.24.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a market cap of $802.47 million, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.51.
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.
