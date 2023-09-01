Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 42,921 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Philadelphia Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,921 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.9% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.39.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.99. 24,715,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,609,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.29%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

