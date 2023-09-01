PlatonCoin (PLTC) Price Reaches $0.93

PlatonCoin (PLTC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. One PlatonCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00004603 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. PlatonCoin has a market capitalization of $83.83 million and $0.07 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin’s launch date was January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,139,350 coins. PlatonCoin’s official website is platonfinance.com. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlatonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology.”

