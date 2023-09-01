Pocket Network (POKT) Trading Up 8.7% Over Last Week

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Pocket Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $33.33 million and $436,858.01 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pocket Network has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,637,686,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

