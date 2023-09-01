Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Portage Biotech Stock Performance

Portage Biotech stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. Portage Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $45.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Portage Biotech from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Portage Biotech in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portage Biotech

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth $79,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth $64,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product pipeline includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator that is in phase I clinical trial; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and INT230-6 for the treatment of tumors.

